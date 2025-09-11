The Luxurious California Steakhouse That Serves 3 Different Types Of Wagyu

Wagyu is often regarded as the crème de la crème of steaks, a name synonymous with luxury and masterful craftsmanship. Celebrated as one of the most expensive cuts of meat in the world, its finest examples are distinguished by intense marbling, a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, and a buttery flavor that delivers a truly indulgent culinary experience that leads many to believe that the steak is worth its high price tag. In much of the Western world, strict import regulations, limited supply, and the meticulous care required to produce authentic Wagyu mean it's a delicacy, one reserved for the menus of the most prestigious steakhouses. One such destination is Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco, an establishment that offers guests a rare opportunity to choose between three exceptional varieties of Wagyu: Japanese, Australian, and Domestic.

At Niku Steakhouse, Wagyu doesn't come cheap. The Japanese Wagyu ranges from $140 to $300 for individual cuts like A3 Mother, A4 Satsuma, and A5 Bushu-gyu. The Australian Wagyu ranges from $75 for the Flat Iron to $275 for the Westholme Wagyu Tomahawk, and Domestic Wagyu is represented by the 44 Farms Ribeye at $125. If you're confused about the lettering for the Japanese Wagyu, it is simply a grading system designed to indicate both the quality and the marbling of the meat. Each cut is given a letter (A, B, or C), referring to the yield, and a number (one to five) that reflects quality, with five being the most luxurious. So A5 is the pinnacle of Japanese Wagyu beef, whereas A3 is still excellent but slightly less marbled and textured, which is reflected in the price difference.