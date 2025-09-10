Anthony Bourdain Steered Clear Of This Type Of Sushi — And You Should Too

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain, chef, author, TV show host, and all-around food legend, amassed some solid opinions on foods he did not mess with. For example, Bourdain passionately hated the third slice of bread on a club sandwich, nor was he fond of a good weekend brunch. And he was also way ahead of his time when he revealed in his 2008 book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," that he avoided bargain sushi, saying, "I can't imagine a better example of Things To Be Wary Of in the food department..."

As was so often the case, Bourdain wasn't wrong. Sushi can constitute the most elevated meal you've ever eaten — but only when the restaurant is taking exceptional care with high-quality ingredients. If an eatery is advertising discount sushi, that likely means the fish isn't quite fresh or might not be the best quality; hence why they're offering it at a lower price-point. Where that especially becomes an issue is if you're eating rolls with raw fish, which means the possibility of foodborne pathogens is enhanced (it's why raw sushi is overall one of the riskiest specials to order at restaurants).