Few dishes dazzle both in presentation and taste quite like beef Wellington. Even in its most standard form, it's a technical creation; the traditional Beef Wellington recipe consists of a perfectly pink tenderloin covered in mushroom paste (namely a sauteed duxelle), and all wrapped in golden brown puff pastry. Many versions also integrate a layer of prosciutto and even pâté for added decadence; this is luxury fare, after all.

Yet across most renditions, the predominant palate sticks to deeply savory notes, balanced with just a touch of salt. So, to try a rendition with an extra kick, take inspiration from Bobby Flay and incorporate mustard greens into the dish as a delightful crunch atop. The chef showcases such an innovative integration during Season 7, Episode 1 of "Beat Bobby Flay," which featured a beef Wellington challenge.

While not the most difficult dish on "Beat Bobby Flay," the pastry gave the chef some trouble — he couldn't attain the desired crispiness. Nevertheless, Flay succeeded in assembling the beef Wellington in time and finalized the presentation with a batch of deep-fried mustard greens. The judges were impressed, landing him a victory. So for an equally triumphant take on the dish, garnish your bake with the earthy, peppery, and spicy green, too. Whether fried or roasted into crunchy bites or turned soft via a saute or braise, the vegetable lends a mouthwatering pairing. Its sharp, vegetal flavor beautifully contrasts the beef and pastry, thereby adding another layer of complexity to the dish.