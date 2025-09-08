How To Make 3-Ingredient Avocado Ice Cream Without The Machine

There's no shortage of no-churn ice cream hacks floating around, but Rachael Ray's three-ingredient avocado version might just be the smoothest one yet ... quite literally. During an episode of her show, she showed how combining ripe avocado, heavy cream, and a liquid sweetener like agave syrup creates a surprisingly rich dessert that doesn't require an ice cream maker. The avocado itself is what makes the wheels turn for this recipe, because the natural fat content and creamy texture give it a custard-like consistency when blended, similar to how frozen bananas can create a soft-serve effect.

The process is about as easy as it gets; for every avocado, you'll want to use roughly a tablespoon or two of sweetener and just enough heavy cream to loosen the mix. A food processor or blender helps emulsify everything into a mousse-like texture before it's poured into a container and frozen. Another take on the recipe removes the freezing step by replacing the fresh avocado with frozen avocado chunks. If you go this route, just avoid making too much ice cream, as your leftovers may become very hard (rocky) if you place them in the freezer.

Avocado ice cream lacks that overly icy or grainy finish you sometimes find with low-quality frozen desserts. The key is in how the fat keeps ice crystals from getting too big, making the consistency smoother. An ice cream machine is great for aeration, but the avocado does most of that work naturally. Just be sure to cover the surface tightly with plastic wrap or parchment before freezing to reduce crystallization and preserve that silky texture. Shout out to avocados for really being the "everything" food.