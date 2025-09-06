How Nigella Lawson Cooks Potatoes For Gnocchi And Why

One large contributor to nailing the perfect gnocchi texture is the type of potato used in the recipe. Some potatoes are more starchy than others. Yukon Gold potatoes have the perfect amount of starch that is both malleable and fluffy yet waxy enough to hold its shape.

Another thing to be cautious of is too much flour in your gnocchi mixture. Overusing flour can result in chewy-textured gnocchi, which is not ideal. To make sure your texture is correct, use one single gnocchi as a guinea pig and drop it in water to see if it can keep together while cooking. For perfectly cooked gnocchi, be sure to boil them in heavily salted water. When the gnocchi is fully done, they'll float to the surface, so be sure not to leave them in water too long after they have popped up.

Once the gnocchi is ready, you can serve it with a variety of sauces. You can use a strongly flavored creamy sauce made with gorgonzola cheese to counter the mild flavor of the dumpling. You can also toss hot gnocchi with your favorite pesto sauce or with brown butter and herbs for a fresher take on the pasta dish. Finally, you can stick to what you know and eat the gnocchi alla Sorrentina, with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.