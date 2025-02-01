You Can Make Gnocchi Without Eggs (And Here's Why You Might Want To)
Gnocchi is a pasta-potato dumpling hybrid native to Northern Italy, and its pillowy texture and soft taste have won the world over. Ultimately, all you need for this dish is flour and potatoes — though the debate rages on whether eggs should be included. The truth is that eggs can absolutely be omitted, and the result is a lighter, fluffier gnocchi.
Moisture is the number one threat to great gnocchi as too much of it results in a dense, chewy bite that is filling in all the wrong ways. Eggs contain a lot of moisture and incorporate this into the pasta. As a result, you need more flour to balance and dry it out, and this can quickly lead to the big flour mistake you're making with gnocchi – disproportionate ingredients. If you want to avoid the concern altogether, omit the eggs. It's true that eggs are a binding agent that helps maintain the overall structure of gnocchi, but they aren't crucial to your dough.
Here's the one downside of eggless gnocchi: It can make the dough harder to work with, especially for beginners, as it will be lighter and feel more delicate to handle and roll. Experienced gnocchi makers and nonnas (gno-nnas?) alike will tell you that eggs compromise the flavor of the dish and make them feel too rubbery. And, they're right. You can play around with measurements to wean yourself off of the eggs as you improve, but the general consensus is one egg yolk per pound of potato.
More considerations for gnocchi
On the one hand, gnocchi is an easy two-ingredient recipe. On the other hand, this means that each of these ingredients carries a lot of weight. As far as potatoes are concerned, it's important to use high-starch varieties that are on the older side as these will contain the least amount of moisture. Russet potatoes are the best choice for gnocchi, but any semi-waxy varieties will also work well. As for incorporating them into the flour, a ricer will produce the easiest shape to combine, but a potato masher or fork will do the trick if you don't have one on hand. For the ultimate gnocchi hack, simply reconstitute boxed potato flakes, and you won't need to use any additional instruments or spend time boiling your potatoes.
When it comes to presentation, you can opt for pillows or rolls. Pillows are easier to shape, but rolls give the dish that authentic Italian look. Traditional gnocchi will be rolled on a ridged board, but you can actually use a fork to achieve the same effect in seconds. If you want to live on the edge, mix it up and include both options in a gnocchi medley. The taste will be the same either way, and the texture contrast will add a bit of fun to each bite.