The Unusual Bread Julia Child Used For Her Tuna Sandwiches

Julia Child's go-to lunch was a tuna salad sandwich served open-faced on an English muffin, according to a personal account from Dorie Greenspan, as captured in the New York Times. Greenspan is a cookbook author who worked with Child on her "Baking with Julia" project. While Child's preference for an English muffin may seem somewhat unusual, as more popular choices for the sandwich tend to be classic white or multigrain bread, the selection makes more sense when you consider all of the texture-heavy ingredients that she liked to mix into her tuna salad.

Child's recipe is packed with fresh ingredients and herbs. A varied textural element was obviously important to her, as chopped celery, onions, and cornichons are featured to provide plenty of crunch. With all of the ingredients used in the mix, it's no wonder the English muffin was her top choice to house it; they're made of heartier stuff than most other breads, and they are much less likely to get soggy or fall apart. It's the same reason that chef Ina Garten favors English muffins instead of buns for burgers.

Child's longtime assistant, Stephanie Hersh, said that good tuna and mayonnaise were the chef's two primary standards. The tuna had to be packed in oil, and Child famously favored Hellman's mayonnaise.