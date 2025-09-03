The Nashville Chicken Chain That Food Network's Maneet Chauhan Can't Get Enough Of

Maneet Chauhan doesn't pull her punches as a judge on cooking shows like Food Network's "Chopped," letting contestants know exactly what she thinks — for good or bad. When it comes to her favorite restaurants, the celeb chef is just as forthcoming about what she likes and what she doesn't. And, per Restaurant Business, there's one chicken chain in Nashville, Tennessee, that gets her golden stamp of approval: Hattie B's Hot Chicken.

Hot chicken is a culinary staple of Nashville, where Chauhan lives (in the nearby suburb of Franklin) and is a restaurateur. The fiery dish has a history as spicy as its flavor: Nashville hot chicken traces its origins to a bad breakup in the 1930s. Cayenne pepper is the key ingredient that gives Nashville hot chicken its signature heat.

At Hattie B's, the star of the show, of course, is the hot chicken, with five spice levels for patrons to choose from (depending on whether they're hungry for a meeker level of heat or a more daredevil blast of flavor fire). The menu's supporting cast of side dishes includes pimento mac and cheese, black eyed pea salad, bacon cheddar grits, and Southern greens. Belgian waffles with syrup and butter are also on offer for a hot chicken and waffle pairing. And snacks like fried pickles, beer cheese dip, and loaded french fries (called Dirty Bird Fries) round out the rich, savory fare. On the dessert side, the restaurant keeps it simple with just three options: banana pudding, peach cobbler, and vanilla ice cream.