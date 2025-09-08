Here's How Many Glasses Of Beer Are In A Standard Pitcher
Especially when enjoying beer, keeping count of standard drinks is tough. There's the nuance between an imperial vs. metric pint, the wide range of beer glassware, not to mention brews of varying alcohol strengths. Sure, you could simply grab a round and sip away, but especially when ordering a pitcher, it's helpful to know just how many glasses of beer you'll need to accompany.
Most often, the vessel comes in the spacious size of 60 fluid ounces. In the United States, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines a standard serving drink of beer as 12 fluid ounces (assuming a strength of 5% alcohol by volume). By such metrics, a pitcher will yield you exactly five glasses and therefore five drinks. If you're enjoying out of a pint — which is 16 fluid ounces in the U.S. — you'll get three whole glasses and ¾ of one leftover.
However, keep in mind the term standard pitcher isn't regulated, so it's also common for the vessel to come with a capacity like 32 and 48 fluid ounces. Not to mention, the bar might provide glasses of various size to accompany; perhaps lending a bigger or smaller size depending on the beer strength. So, for the most definitive answer regarding serving, it's best to inquire with the bartender since keeping a tab on drink quantities is an essential part of their job.
Expect only certain beer styles in a pitcher
Whether you're estimating the amount of alcohol you'll need for a party or simply enjoying a night at a brewery with friends, it can be tough to note the exact amount of pitchers to order. After all, the alcohol category packs in a wondrously wide-range of strengths: from table beers as low as 2% ABV to imperial stouts near 20% ABV. So, drink a glass of two of these distinct styles, and the resultant inebriation will be quite different.
Nevertheless, whenever you're ordering a pitcher, you won't need to know the difference between a stout and porter. Typically, breweries and bars will only serve you easy-drinking styles in the 60 fluid ounce size; think lagers, hefeweizens, blondes, ambers and maybe a dark, yet not overly-boozy beer like Guinness. More often, you'll find pitchers at dives and sports bars, filled with a familiar lager like Coors or Miller Lite.
After all, the selling point of this serving style is its economical nature; it's common to get a bulk discount by ordering one. So, rather than containing an artisanal IPA or farmhouse ale, a pitcher usually holds a classic beer of around 4-5% ABV. Serve with a 12-ounce glass that's one standard drink, thereby easing counting rounds.