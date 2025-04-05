How To Calculate The Amount Of Alcohol You'll Need For A Party

Planning parties can be stressful. Between getting the menu just right (while navigating everyone's dietary restrictions), choosing which plates to use, and, if it's a dinner party, making the right guest list. Then there are the beverages, which is a whole other consideration. You'll want to make sure you have enough to last for the entire soiree, but you don't want to end up with 20 cases of beer or wine leftover.

How do you factor how much alcohol you'll need? To find out, we talked to Chris Finnegan, director at Cocktail Crates. "I would expect each person to have one drink per hour during the party," Finnegan told Food Republic. "So think about how long you expect the party to last and how many people are on the guest list and go from there."

"I follow this rule as not everybody will be drinking all-night, some guests will likely be driving, and some will likely bring their own booze for the night," he continued. "So this is a good rule of thumb to go by and prevent you from going overboard." A typical calculation might go like this: If you're inviting 12 people and the party will last four hours, you'll need the equivalent of 48 drinks (you can always just round up).