Japanese barbecue, known as yakiniku, is more than just a meal. It's a lively, communal experience where diners grill bite-sized cuts of meat and vegetables over charcoal or a grill. Think yakitori (grilled chicken skewers), tsukune (chicken meatballs), or yaki-onigiri (grilled rice balls). All of these barbecue favorites wouldn't be the same without their sauces and marinades, which impart a distinct, umami-rich depth that complements the smoky grill flavor. To get to the bottom of what makes Japanese barbecue so irresistible, Food Republic consulted Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." Her scoop? The secret ingredient for perfect barbecue is actually one of the most misunderstood ingredients: MSG.

MSG, short for monosodium glutamate, is a go-to flavor enhancer celebrated for its unique savory, umami kick. It's a secret ingredient that makes Wendy's chili taste so good, and it can be used to spice up cocktails or simply dissolved into sauces and marinades. As Gentile explains: "Tare, which is a versatile sauce for yakitori or yakiniku, is built on layers of soy, sake, mirin, and sugar. A touch of MSG in the blend heightens the savory notes, making the grilled chicken or beef taste fuller and more balanced." The key here is restraint: A little MSG goes a long way. Its role is to simply enhance the qualities of a dish that are already delicious on their own. "It is not the star, but it quietly deepens the sauce, much like adding a pinch of salt brings sweetness out of a dessert," Gentile explained.