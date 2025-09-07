Ted Allen's Must-Have Kitchen Tool Can Do More Than You'd Expect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're outfitting your kitchen, it's easy to get caught up buying a bunch of tools that have a single purpose. That pineapple corer probably seemed like a good idea at the time, as did the cake tester and olive pitter. But one of the best tools to buy for your kitchen, according to "Chopped" host Ted Allen, is the fish spatula. Although Allen's favorite kitchen object sounds as if it might have limited use, it has enough alternative uses that it might just be the one tool worth adding to your kitchen arsenal.

A fish spatula is thinner and longer than more traditional spatulas and has a sharp, angled edge that allows it to slide easily under fish or whatever ingredient you want to lift off of a pan or flip over. It also features larger slots than you'd find on other spatulas, which allows oils and juices to drip through. "If you don't have a fish spatula, get one immediately — it's my favorite," Allen told People when the magazine asked celebrity chefs to share their best cooking tips. The former cooking and wine expert on "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," noted the tool's thin, almost-sharp edge. "So it's great for flipping, stirring, cutting and getting that first brownie or piece of lasagna out of the pan." ​​