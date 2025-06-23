Why Your Double-Fried Fried Chicken Isn't As Crispy As It Should Be

Everyone is looking for that perfect fried chicken recipe that delivers a crispy outer layer and a juicy inside. One way to achieve this is to coat your fried chicken with a crunchy snack like Kettle Chips or use a salt brine to marinate it. Another popular approach is to fry the chicken twice, also known as the double-fry method. Even though double frying sounds straightforward, there's still plenty that can go wrong, which is why Food Republic spoke to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," about the best way to get your chicken as crispy as possible.

Chef Gentile's biggest tip is to make sure you allow the chicken to rest between the first and second fry. "That pause lets the moisture inside the chicken redistribute, and the crust has time to set and dry slightly. This makes the second fry more effective, because instead of battling steam, the oil can crisp the outer layer quickly and evenly," she explains. This is similar to celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson's method for double-fried chicken. Samuelsson lets the chicken rest for 10 minutes before frying it a second time.

Like chef Samuelsson, chef Gentile recommends increasing the oil temperature for the second round of frying. She suggests "a moderate temperature at about 325 [degrees Fahrenheit], so the chicken cooks through without browning too fast," for the first fry. "For the second fry, go hotter," she says, "around 375 [degrees Fahrenheit] to crisp up the outside without drying out the meat."