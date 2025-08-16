Is Iridescent Beef Normal? Yes, And Here's Why

According to Dr. Le, there are some factors that can contribute to meat iridescence. For example, he said that the cutting angle can significantly influence whether or not the beef gets that sheen. He mentioned that it's most common when a piece of meat is cut at a perpendicular angle. This is because this angle exposes more "regularly aligned [muscle] fiber ends." Meat also contains various pigments that can give a colorful hue when processed, or when light hits it a certain way.

Additionally, storage conditions where meat is exposed to direct light or some oxygen can also enhance the chances of iridescence. To combat this and ensure your meat looks its best, he recommends storing it in a vacuum-sealed package and keeping it away from light.

While a rainbow hue is safe, there are other colors on sliced deli meat that should be avoided. These include sliced beef that looks gray, brown, or dull. Ground meat, however, can sometimes turn these colors when exposed to oxygen and still be safe. Luckily, there are other ways to test. If the meat's texture has turned slimy or sticky, it should be tossed out. You should also perform a smell test, and if the meat has a foul odor (believe us, you can tell), discard it.