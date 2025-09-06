The US State That Produces The Most Apples

Apples are one of the most popular fruits sold in the United States, with more than 26 pounds of them being consumed per person in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. You've probably enjoyed tons of apples in one form or another throughout your life, but have you ever wondered about where they come from? While it may not be a total surprise, Washington state is known for growing the best — and most — apples in the country. In fact, this picturesque Pacific Northwestern state is expected to produce over 190 million bushels during the 2025 growing season, according to the USApple Association's 2025 Outlook Report. That's a 7% increase from the 2024-25 growing season. And it's no surprise, given that no other state in the U.S. has more land dedicated to apples. Washington's history with the fruit runs deep, too, as it first took the lead in production back in the 1920s. That's roughly 100 years of dominating the market.

While Washington state is far and away leading the charge, New York follows in second place. The latter is expected to produce 35 million bushels in the 2025/26 season, per the USApple Association. Those two states grow the vast majority of the nation's yield, which could reach an estimated 290 million bushels. The data also suggests that Gala apples will account for 16% of the total, making them the most widely available variety. They are followed closely by Red Delicious with 13% and Honeycrisp with 12%.