McDonald's Vs Chick-Fil-A Lemonade: Who Uses Better Ingredients?

When you're dining at a fast food restaurant or grabbing your meal to go, you definitely need a frosty beverage to pair with your food. For many, lemonade is the perfect sweet and tart go-to drink for washing down that Big Mac or America's favorite fried chicken sandwich. But not all fast-food lemonades are created equal.

Popular quick-bite chains McDonald's and Chick-fil-A are different in many ways in terms of the food they offer. But one area in which the brands are similar is that each offers a signature lemonade made specifically for its restaurants.

Each company's fountain drink offering is popular among diners. In terms of taste, it is, of course, a matter of opinion which one is the most satisfying to chug down. In terms of the drinks' contents, the ingredients are very similar between them. But some key differences make one stand out from the other. So, in the battle of citrusy beverages, which chain's lemonade serves up better ingredients — McDonald's or Chick-fil-A?