Don't Throw Away Used Coffee Filters: Here's How To Repurpose Them For Another Cup Of Joe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether it's diving into the meaning of fair trade coffee, purchasing beans seasonally, or simply shopping from reputable brands, sustainability has become a cornerstone of the coffee industry. After all, this delicate plant — which caffeinates the entire world — requires quite a bit of water and labor to produce. Subsequently, it's worth minimizing the environmental impact of not only the coffee itself, but the way it's consumed.
And in addition to using biodegradable coffee cups and composting grounds, another savvy move is to repurpose coffee filters. A typical paper filter strains trees, requires chemicals for bleaching, and is packaged in plastic. So giving each filter one or two extra reuses — especially in a day-after-day routine — eases environmental strain. And with the right technique, you won't even complicate your morning brew. Start by crafting your first cup as normal, savoring the delightful morning ritual. Then whenever it's time to reup, bring enough water for a cup of coffee to a boil and place the used filter straight into your drinking vessel. Fill it with 1 to 2 tablespoons of fresh coffee grounds, slowly pour the water over them, and let steep — reminiscent of brewing tea. It'll take a little longer for the coffee to finish, but you'll still get a tasty cup in under 10 minutes.
Alternatively, you could also carefully rinse the filter, allow it to dry, and reuse as normal; most brands will still hold enough structure to craft another batch of joe. Just note that with either method, the coffee will come out slightly less full-bodied — a minor downside outweighed by the environmental benefits.
Consider other environmentally-conscious coffee brewing methods
Reusing filters isn't the only brewing technique that minimizes waste. For instance, you could ditch paper filters altogether and utilize metal for a more sustainable — as well as cost-effective — option. Simply buy a stainless steel reusable coffee filter compatible with a programmable drip-maker, or a reusable metal coffee filter fit for pour-over brewers like V60 and Chemex, and you won't have to tackle the issue again.
Furthermore, consider purchasing coffee brewing equipment that doesn't require a filter at all. A French press is a time-tested option that relies on an immersion-based brewing process to generate a reliably bold cup of coffee. Plus, you can even make cold-brew iced coffee using a French press, extending its range of uses.
And if you're a fan of intensely-flavored joe, then consider using a phin filter to make Vietnamese-style coffee drinks. Drip by drip, this small, paper-less brewer delivers a wondrously aromatic cup that pairs perfectly with condensed milk and other flavorings. Prepare cup after cup, and you won't need to worry about waste.