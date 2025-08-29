The Simple Trick For Storing Strawberries That Keeps Them Fresh For Days

When you want to properly store strawberries, it's not just about keeping them in an airtight, refrigerated container. You'll also need to ensure their surfaces are free of mold spores and bacteria that slowly invade your sweet fruit and turn them into a mushy mess. That's why, if you want to enjoy them for as long as possible, they'll need a quick soak in vinegar.

The same way vinegar keeps mold away from cheese, it's the best pantry staple for preserving fruit. Mold spores multiply at an incredibly fast rate in the right environments, and even if you don't see them, you can guarantee they're there. While rinsing with water may help remove dirt and even some mold spores, it doesn't create the uninhabitable environment that kills them outright. Vinegar, however, has the right pH balance to kill off microscopic organisms, and it's safer to work with and consume than harsh cleaning agents.

You won't need anything fancy, so feel free to use that giant jug of white or apple cider vinegar you clean your kitchen with, and save your nice French balsamic for something tasty. Mold spores float through the air and will inevitably make their way onto your fruit, but killing off the worst of it right when you get home gives you a much larger window of deliciousness to enjoy them. Plus, the process couldn't be easier, and it works just as well for other fruit, like raspberries.