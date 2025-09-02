The Creamy High-Protein Swap Your Cucumber Salad Needs

Cucumber salad is one of those sides that just hits; it's light and refreshing, while also creamy and savory, and it pairs with just about any main, from perfectly charred hot dogs to grilled lemongrass chicken and even fall-apart tender barbecue ribs. On its own, though, it doesn't contain very much — if any — protein, but if you're looking to get more of this amino acid into your diet, Samantha "Sammy" Peterson, MS, RDN, and founder of Simply Wellness, Functional Medicine, and Media Dietitian, suggested swapping out mayonnaise for cottage cheese instead.

She told Food Republic that this is a smart substitution "because it brings the same creamy element of taste while also making the dish more filling and satisfying." Peterson told us that mayonnaise is primarily a fat (its primary ingredients are oil and egg yolk), and it doesn't have the same satiating qualities that protein does. Cottage cheese, however, is chock full of casein protein, which takes your body longer to digest, which both helps you to feel fuller longer and keeps your energy from either dipping or spiking after eating.

Flavorwise, Peterson said, "Cottage cheese lends a mild, slightly tangy taste that pairs well with crisp cucumbers without feeling heavy." And texture-wise, it's lighter than mayo while still retaining the creaminess that cucumber salad is known for, minus some of the unctuousness.