The Creamy High-Protein Swap Your Cucumber Salad Needs
Cucumber salad is one of those sides that just hits; it's light and refreshing, while also creamy and savory, and it pairs with just about any main, from perfectly charred hot dogs to grilled lemongrass chicken and even fall-apart tender barbecue ribs. On its own, though, it doesn't contain very much — if any — protein, but if you're looking to get more of this amino acid into your diet, Samantha "Sammy" Peterson, MS, RDN, and founder of Simply Wellness, Functional Medicine, and Media Dietitian, suggested swapping out mayonnaise for cottage cheese instead.
She told Food Republic that this is a smart substitution "because it brings the same creamy element of taste while also making the dish more filling and satisfying." Peterson told us that mayonnaise is primarily a fat (its primary ingredients are oil and egg yolk), and it doesn't have the same satiating qualities that protein does. Cottage cheese, however, is chock full of casein protein, which takes your body longer to digest, which both helps you to feel fuller longer and keeps your energy from either dipping or spiking after eating.
Flavorwise, Peterson said, "Cottage cheese lends a mild, slightly tangy taste that pairs well with crisp cucumbers without feeling heavy." And texture-wise, it's lighter than mayo while still retaining the creaminess that cucumber salad is known for, minus some of the unctuousness.
How to use cottage cheese in cucumber salad (especially if you don't like lumps)
Cottage cheese is distinctive texturally, and it obviously has its characteristic lumps (called curds), which can make it somewhat less of an appetizing addition to cucumber salad. Still, Samantha "Sammy" Peterson had some suggestions for making it more palatable. "You can absolutely whip the cottage cheese in a blender or food processor before mixing it in," she suggested.
In her opinion, whipping the cottage cheese makes it silkier and gives it a more mayo-like texture than just leaving the curds whole, and it mixes in well with the cucumber slices, allowing them to get coated completely. Peterson also advised that when you're ready to whip the cottage cheese, squeeze in some fresh lemon juice, add some fresh dill, or even a few shakes of garlic powder to add brightness to the mayo substitute. You might also consider a few glugs of red wine vinegar and even a little bit of sugar for sweetness to offset all the savory elements; these ingredients can be commonly found in cucumber salad. The add-ins Peterson recommended also help keep the cottage cheese "from feeling flat or overpowering," she told us.
Out of cottage cheese? Use these protein-rich substitutions instead
Upon raiding your fridge for cottage cheese, if you find you're plum out (or didn't have any to begin with) there are actually quite a few protein-rich substitutes you can use for this mayo replacement. According to Samantha "Sammy" Peterson, plain Greek yogurt is an excellent choice: "Thick, tangy, and protein-packed. It has a sharper flavor than cottage cheese, so I recommend balancing it with herbs and maybe a drizzle of olive oil." There is also Skyr, or Icelandic yogurt, which is a relative of the Greek variety; Peterson called it creamier and said it has less tang than Greek yogurt, highly blendable with mouthfeel like velvet.
She also recommended organic silken tofu, a choice option for vegans, which is a great stand-in for mayo when blended. However, tofu doesn't have much flavor on its own, so you will have to season it well. Finally, Peterson gave the thumbs up to blended ricotta, calling it, "Slightly sweeter and more delicate than cottage cheese, but it still offers protein and a rich mouthfeel."
She did caution us that with each different mayo substitution, the flavor profile changes slightly; for example, the yogurt has a distinctive tang and imbues the salad with freshness while the ricotta lends a richness to it instead. "But," she added, "all of them elevate cucumber salad from a light side dish to something more satiating and nutrient-dense."