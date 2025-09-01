The Busiest Trader Joe's In The World Is In This Iconic City

The Upper West Side has long been known for its food culture, especially along its main thoroughfare, Broadway. Fairway, the fruit and vegetable stand turned grocery store, has been on 74th and Broadway since 1954. The flagship store for Citarella, the tiny seafood shop turned specialty market, is on 75th and Broadway. And Zabar's, the specialty store and smoked fish emporium, opened its doors on 81st and Broadway in 1934. So, it was no surprise when Trader Joe's opened its second store in New York City, it chose Broadway and 72nd Street. What it might not have anticipated is that it would eventually become the chain's busiest Trader Joe's store in the world.

Trader Joe's opened the store in 2010, just four years after opening its first New York City location on 14th Street, not far from Union Square, to much enthusiasm. A little more than a decade later, the chain announced the store as its busiest location, requiring three times the number of checkout stands and three times the number of crew members. According to the Daily Mail, the store takes up 12,500 square feet, in line with the retailer's average store size of 10,000 to 15,000 square feet. The chain hasn't said recently whether the store still tops its list, but a cashier did tell a local publication that it is usually one of the three busiest, vying for the top spot with other Manhattan locations.