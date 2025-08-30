7 Cute Cocktail Napkins You Need For Your Next Dinner Party
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dinner parties have a lot of moving parts, and while the food and company are the most important, don't discount the effect that the décor can have. Something as simple as cocktail napkins can transform your place settings and tie the whole place together. These cute options put the fun in functional, so even wiping up a spilled drink will be a little more enjoyable, and their disposability ensures that no one becomes too polite to use them and disrupt the charming setup.
The truth is that there's a design out there for any and every occasion. Themed parties may seem dominated by children, but there's a world of opportunity for adults looking to add a little more whimsy into their dinner parties. Plus, subtle decorative items like napkins embellish the tablescape without you needing to deck out the whole dining area. From your guests' perspectives, they'll see how much effort and thought you've put into each aspect of the night, no doubt making them feel welcomed and excited for the night ahead.
Cinco de Mayo
Gather some friends around for some mole poblano or maybe some Puebla-style chalupas, and incorporate these colorful festive napkins to tie the table together, even if you're celebrating from the comfort of your home instead of out on the town.
East meets West
For an around-the-globe-themed night or if you're just looking to infuse a Far East feel, these Silk Road cocktail napkins are elegant and beautifully blend traditional and modern designs.
Forest vibes
Floral décor is an easy and well-loved way to upgrade a dinner party. These green and gold scalloped napkins offer varying shades of green to complement the natural decorations; plus, you can fold them to look like flower stems, doubling their function.
Timeless florals
For a simple way to elevate your table, blue and white florals are the way to go. They're cute, crisp, and the color scheme works all year round.
Santorini-inspired
Your next dinner party will transport you to the Mediterranean with these darling Santorini-inspired napkins. Fold it under a glass of the island's favorite wine, Assyrtiko, for the ultimate experience.
Casino-themed
Feeling lucky? A casino theme is the perfect vibe for a large guest list, and whether people have dressed for the occasion or not, these card suit cocktail napkins will get everybody ready for games.
Mad Hatter's dinner party
Any classic tea party can become a whimsical dinner party, starting with these adorable napkins featuring the White Rabbit. Just be sure to have the sweetest scone styles for tea parties imaginable.