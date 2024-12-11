For Perfectly Browned Sausage, Don't Skip An Essential Step

There are many sausage-cooking tips and tricks that aid in achieving a well-finished, perfectly browned link. If you're cooking this meat product, whether as part of a breakfast platter or for inclusion in a recipe, there's one essential step you should always follow before placing it in your hot pan: patting the sausage dry with paper towels.

It's a technique famously used by the French chef herself, Julia Child, to achieve properly browned meat. In fact, it's a tip she demonstrated on the very first episode of her renowned PBS television show, "The French Chef," during which she prepared the French stew boeuf bourguignon. Without the paper towel pat-down, she explained, moisture on the meat causes it to steam rather than brown. It's why you need paper towels every time you cook meat, and it's crucial for all types, including sausage.

The process is simple. Using an adequate number of paper towels for the amount of meat you're working with, press the towels against the sausage and pat it on all sides until no traces of liquid remain, ensuring all moisture is fully absorbed into the paper product.