Don't Throw Away Tofu Water – You Can Use It To Make Meringue

If you have leftover tofu water (and a sweet tooth), there's no need to toss the liquid. According to Stephen Chavez, senior chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education in Los Angeles, you can add a couple extra steps to transform this water into a perfect, vegan meringue!

Chavez told Food Republic that, much like using chickpea water as an egg white substitute, you should always start by reducing the liquid by half to create the ideal protein-water ratio that gives your meringue some structural support. After that, he said the process is similar to making meringue with egg whites. "Begin by whipping the (reduced) tofu liquid until frothy, then rain in your sugar slowly until the desired peak is reached," he explained. "Once you have a meringue, you can use it as you would any whipped egg: as a rising agent for cake, or baked by itself for crispy meringue items such as Pavlova."

Chavez also said it's easier to make both pavlova and meringue when the liquid is slightly warm, rather than cold, so let your reduced tofu water stay at room temperature instead of resting in the fridge. By taking advantage of Chavez's tricks and tips, you'll get a result that's almost identical to a typical egg white meringue. While there'll be some slight variations, you might actually be able to use some clever planning and ingredient pairings to create a truly unique dessert!