The Kitchen Island Design Mistake That Could Ruin Your Next Party

This space acts as both a work area, eating and hosting core, and a display area. It can be the thing that ties your whole room together. So, it's important to make the most of it, be it functionally or aesthetically (or, ideally, both). First off, identify any shortcomings in your kitchen that you want to fill or correct. If you need more storage space, consider drawers or cupboards in the island. These might not be so comfortable to access, especially with seats around the perimeter, but you can use this space for seasonal items, décor, and other extras that need a home, just not prime real estate. Another storage idea is for vegetables that do better in the dark. Included in this are onions and garlic, or larger produce like butternut squash or that big bag of sweet potatoes you carefully chose.

As far as aesthetics go, there are some dos and don'ts to keep in mind. A big no-no is displaying hard-to-move décor, be it too heavy or too fragile. Instead, opt for transportable visual displays that will lend themselves well to being swapped out and stored away. Fruit baskets or displays of fresh herbs are the perfect way to stylishly keep inventory. If your island doubles as your main eating area, placemats can serve as a decorative mainstay that will be used daily. Be sure to choose colors and patterns that complement the color and texture of your island, which will create a seamless scene, as opposed to a mish-mash that can topple the whole look and feel of the kitchen that you worked so hard on.