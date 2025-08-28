NYC Boasts The World's Biggest Location Of This Fast Food Chain
Sure, NYC's nickname of The Big Apple may have emerged from horse racing slang, but the city is truly home to some outsized food landmarks. There's the three-story McDonald's in Times Square, which serves items found at its worldwide locations. And don't forget the impressive 23,000-square-foot Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Manhattan.
Yet still, neither of these locations is the most spacious of their respective chains (you'll find the world's largest Starbucks in Chicago). Instead, it's Chick-fil-A that operates its biggest outlet in New York City. Comprising some 12,000 square feet spread over five floors, the location is a worthy destination even if you're only a mild Chick-fil-A fan.
The spacious seating for 140 people covers a variety of vibes, with booths and long tables, as well as a quiet space tucked away for meetings. Especially impressive is the rooftop, which opens to a direct view of the One World Trade Center, thanks to its location on Fulton Street in the Financial District. Efficiently run by a team of 150 people, customers report breezy ordering and quick food retrieval, even amidst busy queues. So after staring down the iconic Charging Bull statue nearby, make way for some tasty fast food chicken sandwiches at this spot.
More massive chain restaurants in NYC
There's undoubtedly a thrill to chasing down impressively sized chain locations, and thankfully, there's even more to discover in NYC. For dinner plans, you can hit up the world's largest Olive Garden, located in Times Square. Similar to the Chick-fil-A, the restaurant stuns with an impressive visual factor, offering space for approximately 500 diners across a city block's worth of real estate. Just like the breadsticks, the tables never end, yet service remains prompt — making it a worthy place to try Olive Garden's new Spicy Three Meat Sauce.
Alternatively, if enjoying fried chicken in mega-sized surroundings hits the spot, swing by the Times Square Raising Cane's flagship. Although coming in at a smaller 8,000 square feet compared to the Chick-fil-A, the globe's biggest Raising Cane's creates a memorable experience through its decor. You can sit on Texas toast-themed couches, snacking at tables designed to look like its iconic sauce. The merch offerings run especially expansive, while fun NYC-themed murals adorn the walls. So if you're looking to conduct a tour of impressively sized fast food locations, Manhattan deserves a place on your itinerary.