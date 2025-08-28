NYC Boasts The World's Biggest Location Of This Fast Food Chain

Sure, NYC's nickname of The Big Apple may have emerged from horse racing slang, but the city is truly home to some outsized food landmarks. There's the three-story McDonald's in Times Square, which serves items found at its worldwide locations. And don't forget the impressive 23,000-square-foot Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Manhattan.

Yet still, neither of these locations is the most spacious of their respective chains (you'll find the world's largest Starbucks in Chicago). Instead, it's Chick-fil-A that operates its biggest outlet in New York City. Comprising some 12,000 square feet spread over five floors, the location is a worthy destination even if you're only a mild Chick-fil-A fan.

The spacious seating for 140 people covers a variety of vibes, with booths and long tables, as well as a quiet space tucked away for meetings. Especially impressive is the rooftop, which opens to a direct view of the One World Trade Center, thanks to its location on Fulton Street in the Financial District. Efficiently run by a team of 150 people, customers report breezy ordering and quick food retrieval, even amidst busy queues. So after staring down the iconic Charging Bull statue nearby, make way for some tasty fast food chicken sandwiches at this spot.