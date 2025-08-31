Is Costco's Most Expensive Coffee Machine Worth The Price Tag?
In addition to all of its produce, meats, and beverages, Costco sells an impressive lineup of appliances. Maybe you've thought about buying your next microwave at the retailer or looked into dishwashers. Yet, it's easier to gloss over the coffee machines. The store offers several dozen of these indispensable apparati, ranging from the classic Moka pot all the way to snazzy automatic makers.
The most expensive of the bunch is the JURA J8 Espresso Machine, priced at $2,799.99. The uber-sleek machine certainly catches the eye, with the ability to craft dozens of beverages at the press of a button. Impressively, there's even a syrup attachment that creates intricately flavored foams. Nevertheless, Costco's priciest coffee maker isn't just a casual shopping cart add-on, so the question arises: is it worth the price tag?
The answer largely depends on your personal requirements. For those who want a fully automatic machine with the unique ability to create syrup-flavored milk foam — a feature exclusive to the J8 — it's an impressive choice. However, it lacks the ability to make cold brew and faces stiff competition from less expensive models that offer similar convenience, making it a purchase for a very specific type of coffee enthusiast.
The Jura J8 offers a full list of features
It may already be obvious to thrifty baristas, but let's address the elephant in the room: There are much cheaper ways to make coffee. Pour-over coffee makers yield cost-effective yet intricately delicious cups, not to mention Costco sells simple hands-off brewers under the $100 mark. Throw in the fact that there's also another Jura model for over $1000 less, and the J8's asking price may seem wholly unwarranted.
Nevertheless, examine the Jura J8's full list of features and the intrigue quickly escalates. From a convenient digital touchscreen — or even your smartphone — you can order a full spectrum of espresso-based beverages. Unique to this model, there's a sweet foam integration mechanism that flavors steamed milk. So whether you love a caramel macchiato or creamy pumpkin spice latte, the Jura J8 delivers such drinks with no prep involved.
After tackling minor calibration quirks, consumers love the brewer's truly automatic nature. The Swiss Jura brand has developed this technology for decades, and the seamless functionality continues to impress. There's an efficient (and wonderfully quiet) coffee grinder, a large 64-ounce water tank, and even an electronic tool that ensures your cup fits the requested beverage. You'll need to attach your desired syrup, but otherwise, just press the digital interface and await a brew. Whether it's a simple espresso, a flat white, varying macchiato styles, or even just a glass of flavored steamed milk, users report barista-quality drinks.
Some users expect more functionality for the price
For coffee drinkers who start their day with an easy Starbucks customization, the machine is appealing. Based on ordering patterns — say you go out for flavored coffee very regularly — the Jura J8 can potentially even save money. Fans of intricate coffee tech, seamless convenience, and press-of-a-button customization (who never want to tinker with coffee recipes) will also derive enjoyment from its bells and whistles.
Nevertheless, considering Costco's nearly $3,000 asking price, you should fall squarely into one (or ideally both) of these categories. The coffee maker flirts with one-trick-pony territory, given some stark limitations. For starters, there's no ability to make iced beverages, and as one disappointed Redditor reports, both the milk creations and the americano come out lukewarm. While consumers typically love the resulting beverages, the lack of any temperature control is undeniably a downside for such a costly machine.
Furthermore, even at Costco, the Jura J8 competes with many other fully automatic brewers. The retailer offers the $1,699.99 Jura ENA 8, which delivers similar convenience without the syrup capability. You could also buy the well-regarded De'Longhi Eletta on Amazon for around $1730, which crafts iced coffees like cold brew. Certainly, no other machines on the market yield flavored milk froth, and the Jura J8 accomplishes this task without issue. However, whether this one-button convenience warrants the price ultimately depends on your needs and budget.