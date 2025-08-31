Is Costco's Most Expensive Coffee Machine Worth The Price Tag?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In addition to all of its produce, meats, and beverages, Costco sells an impressive lineup of appliances. Maybe you've thought about buying your next microwave at the retailer or looked into dishwashers. Yet, it's easier to gloss over the coffee machines. The store offers several dozen of these indispensable apparati, ranging from the classic Moka pot all the way to snazzy automatic makers.

The most expensive of the bunch is the JURA J8 Espresso Machine, priced at $2,799.99. The uber-sleek machine certainly catches the eye, with the ability to craft dozens of beverages at the press of a button. Impressively, there's even a syrup attachment that creates intricately flavored foams. Nevertheless, Costco's priciest coffee maker isn't just a casual shopping cart add-on, so the question arises: is it worth the price tag?

The answer largely depends on your personal requirements. For those who want a fully automatic machine with the unique ability to create syrup-flavored milk foam — a feature exclusive to the J8 — it's an impressive choice. However, it lacks the ability to make cold brew and faces stiff competition from less expensive models that offer similar convenience, making it a purchase for a very specific type of coffee enthusiast.