The Forgotten Fried Chicken Chain Name Inspired By A Classic Cartoon (That Still Exists Today)

The 1960s saw the rise of celebrity-endorsed restaurants, marking a new age of advertising. One restaurateur was developing a recipe to incorporate honey into fried chicken in an effort to present an alternative to traditional oil-based renditions. His name was Gene Broome, and he wasn't succeeding in finding a celeb to promote his enterprise, so he pivoted into the world of cartoons. Broome struck a deal with Hanna-Barbera's merchandising supervisor, and licensed Yogi Bear as the brand ambassador.

Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken featured all of the cartoon's best-known characters in both statues at the franchises and incorporated them into the menu offerings. Meals were sold as "baskets," each named after a character or feature of the show. The marketing choice, albeit a bit of a leap of faith, really took off, and the chain eventually expanded to over 20 locations. Hardee's caught on and wanted a piece of the action, buying the company for $1 million in 1968 — a sum equivalent to roughly $9.2 million today. Unfortunately, it became clear that Hardee's was primarily interested in owning the signature recipe rather than expanding the franchise. Locations received less and less attention until they began to close down, and by the late 1970s, only one location remained in Hartsville, South Carolina, where it still stands today.