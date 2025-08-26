The West Virginia Tavern Steeped In Civil War History And Presidential Legacy

Some of the oldest restaurants and bars in the U.S. boast plenty of historical value, but one West Virginia tavern has a particularly unique history with two American presidents, Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley. Standing since the Civil War, Foster's Main Street Tavern has been a staple of Beckley's Main Street for well over a century.

Whereas the oldest tavern in Pennsylvania played host to major figures during the American Revolution, Foster's, then known as The Davis Cottage, served as headquarters for the two future presidents while they were generals in the Union army. Though some have speculated that the "Davis" in its name referred to Jefferson Davis, the first president of the Confederacy, the Raleigh County Landmark simply notes that it's "associated" with Davis. Here, the pair dined as friends as the tumultuous process of carving out West Virginia as an independent state from both Virginia and the Confederacy took place.

In 1917, J.G. "Red" Foster opened a hardware store in the same building. Foster replaced drinks and dinner with lumber and tools until 1986, when the building was transformed once again into a tavern. Adopting the name of its former owner, Foster's Main Street Tavern evolved from Union headquarters to hardware store to a buzzing center of Beckley's nightlife. Though the current owners maintain many old-school elements of its history, from stained glass to exposed brick walls, it has become a modern establishment that blends history with a 21st-century bar scene.