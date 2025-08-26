The West Virginia Tavern Steeped In Civil War History And Presidential Legacy
Some of the oldest restaurants and bars in the U.S. boast plenty of historical value, but one West Virginia tavern has a particularly unique history with two American presidents, Rutherford B. Hayes and William McKinley. Standing since the Civil War, Foster's Main Street Tavern has been a staple of Beckley's Main Street for well over a century.
Whereas the oldest tavern in Pennsylvania played host to major figures during the American Revolution, Foster's, then known as The Davis Cottage, served as headquarters for the two future presidents while they were generals in the Union army. Though some have speculated that the "Davis" in its name referred to Jefferson Davis, the first president of the Confederacy, the Raleigh County Landmark simply notes that it's "associated" with Davis. Here, the pair dined as friends as the tumultuous process of carving out West Virginia as an independent state from both Virginia and the Confederacy took place.
In 1917, J.G. "Red" Foster opened a hardware store in the same building. Foster replaced drinks and dinner with lumber and tools until 1986, when the building was transformed once again into a tavern. Adopting the name of its former owner, Foster's Main Street Tavern evolved from Union headquarters to hardware store to a buzzing center of Beckley's nightlife. Though the current owners maintain many old-school elements of its history, from stained glass to exposed brick walls, it has become a modern establishment that blends history with a 21st-century bar scene.
Foster's Main Street Tavern today
Take a historic tavern, add some Grateful Dead memorabilia, a multi-colored ceiling, and brass fixtures, and you get the eclectic mix of Americana and modern sensibilities that defines Foster's Main Street Tavern. Like the oldest bar in the United States, The White Horse Tavern, Foster's has undergone reconstruction and revival to ensure its longevity.
While the current owners may want to showcase the tavern's historical heritage, that certainly doesn't apply to its menu options. Presidents Hayes and McKinley likely didn't dine on mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, or spicy nacho fries, but all of these are on Foster's menu today. Eating chicken tenders or blue cheese burgers beneath stained glass windows makes for an anachronistic dining experience, one that delivers 21st-century tastes without compromising the historic value of the building itself.
As a tavern, Foster's offers plenty of entertainment as well. In addition to a straightforward but satisfying bar menu, it keeps live music and pool tables available for folks looking for a hangout spot. Combine these with drink specials, an eclectically decorated atmosphere, and enough wing flavors to satisfy even the most spice-inclined eater, and you have a modern revitalization of a tavern steeped in the history of both the Civil War and downtown Beckley, West Virginia.