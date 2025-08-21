BottleKeeper: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Bottlekeeper wasn't the first or only product to appear on "Shark Tank" with a way to keep beer cold. Others included Kanga's Kase Mate, which could keep beverages cold up to seven hours without ice, and Beer Blizzard, a small, round ice pack that fit into the concave bottom of a beer can. Perhaps that's why the Sharks seemed a little apprehensive when Adam Callinan started his pitch explaining that he and cousin Matt Campbell had come with a solution to an "epidemic that has plagued the world for centuries, maybe even for decades." (via YouTube). The epidemic, he said, "is, of course, warm beer."

But the Sharks started to come around when the cousins and best friends demonstrated that the patented Bottlekeeper not only kept the beer cold but also prevented the bottle from breaking. They showcased the latter feature by asking guest Shark and baseball All-Star Alex Rodriguez to throw a ball at a line of bottles in BottleKeepers. They came up with the idea after watching and rewatching old episodes of the show and realized that fun pitches often turned into winning pitches. The panel of investors was even more impressed when the co-founders shared their sales figures: $1 million in the 10 days before the taping, $2 million in the 30 days before taping, and over $30 million in previous last five years. The product was marketed primarily through Facebook.

Although Kevin O'Leary found the $20 million valuation aggressive, and Mark Cuban said, "This is what I call a schmutz deal," both made offers in partnership with other Sharks — Alex Rodriguez and Lori Greiner, respectively. The offers involved some cash investment and royalties on each unit sold. After some negotiation, the cousins agreed to a partnership with Cuban and Greiner, including $1 million investment for 5% of the company and $1.50 royalty per unit until they recovered $2 million.