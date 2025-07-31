Like Air Snacks: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

The siblings appeared on "Shark Tank" during the 11th episode of the show's 15th season, demonstrating why Like Air could be a great snack for people aged six months to 106 years. The product contains nothing artificial and is made with non-GMO corn, is gluten-free, and free of eight major allergens. The siblings impressed the Sharks with the brand's four flavors: Classic, White Cheddar, Pancake, and Cinnamon Bun. "This actually has a better flavor to me than movie theater popcorn," Greiner told Allison Lin and her brothers (via Prime). O'Leary agreed. "This is the best low-cal snack we've seen on Shark Tank in 15 years" (per Prime).

Although the Sharks were even more impressed when they heard about the products' sales to date, they were also concerned because the business was not yet profitable. Kevin Atieh, the company's CFO, acknowledged that they planned to lose $1 million on 2023's expected $10 million in sales, with much of the money going to inventory, salaries, and slotting fees. Cuban was leery of their motives for appearing on the show. He, however, seemed to be reassured by the company's projections for even greater growth in subsequent years.

Despite liking the product, the sales potential, and the siblings' backgrounds, the Sharks started dropping out. O'Leary and Robert Herjavec both balked at the 3.5% equity. Barbara Corcoran was concerned about her investment getting diluted as the company grew and gained additional investors. Grenier tried to make a deal for a 7.5% nondilutable share, but eventually she and Cuban decided to go in together at 10%, knowing the shares might dilute.