To Start In Cold Water Or Not: Here's The Rule To Follow When Boiling Vegetables

Boiling is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prepare vegetables. Whether you're preparing potatoes for a fluffy potato salad or you're trying to draw out the earthy flavor from your beets, boiling is a great way to get your meal made fast. While the process of boiling veggies might seem pretty self-explanatory, there's actually one small, yet crucial detail that can make or break your results: whether you start with cold or boiling water. To find out when you should start in cold water, and when you should definitely not, Food Republic consulted expert Jessica Chan, former chef turned food blogger at Jecca Chantilly. According to Chan, "Vegetables that are starchy, dense, and require even cooking should start in cold water," and "green vegetables that are tender and require a short cooking time should start in boiling water."

Essentially, vegetables are split into two main camps: starchy and non-starchy. Starchy vegetables are dense, packed with carbs, potassium, and magnesium, but low in moisture, which gives them that hearty, filling texture that we know and love. Think fluffy potatoes (although not all potatoes are good for boiling), sweet corn, creamy squash, and mashed plantain. On the flip side, green — or non-starchy — vegetables such as spinach, kale, and broccoli are on the lighter side: They're lower in starch and carbs but brimming with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making them the crunchy, vibrant heroes of salads, stir-frys, and soups. Knowing when to start cold and when to go straight to boiling makes all the difference in achieving perfectly cooked vegetables.