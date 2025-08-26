Avoid This BBQ Chain If You Hate Bland, Dry Brisket

From Texas-style barbecue, where brisket reigns supreme, to Alabama-style, which features its famous white barbecue sauce, a rich diversity of flavors exists in every style of American barbecue. To find out which spots are worth a visit — and which ones you should avoid — Food Republic ranked 18 popular barbecue chains. Our verdict? Bill Miller Bar-B-Q comes in dead last.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q undeniably has deep roots in Texas barbecue history. Founded in 1953 in San Antonio, Texas, it was one of the first restaurants to offer fast, quality food, and it introduced industrial barbecue pits that can cook up to 2,500 pounds of brisket in 18 to 20 hours. But speed and consistency cannot make up for lackluster flavor, which is exactly what we unfortunately found in our taste test.

A cardinal sin of brisket is dryness, and our tester found Bill Miller Bar-B-Q's to be very dry, lacking the fall-apart tender, juicy, and buttery texture a well-cooked brisket should have. The sides were equally disappointing, with tomato-based green beans that tasted thin and watery rather than flavorful. The barbecue sauce was also underwhelming, and alongside the meat, a great sauce is what can elevate a meal.