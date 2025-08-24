The Colorado Restaurant That's Made For South Park Fans

After decades of producing the popular animated show "South Park," creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have given viewers a multitude of memorable moments. One of those, in Season 7, Episode 11, was born of their fond memories of a restaurant called Casa Bonita. At the time, it was likely easy for viewers to assume the garish pink place that Cartman was determined to dine at was fictional. After all, the character was shown running through the restaurant, encountering a skeleton and a cliff-diver, and popping into a photo booth, all to the backdrop of mariachi music while diners enjoyed Mexican dishes. In reality, however, Casa Bonita was a very real and quirky establishment in Lakewood, Colorado (with two other locations in Texas and Oklahoma) that had been open since the mid-1970s.

For years, Parker and Stone had only their memories of the eclectic, attraction-filled restaurant — and the 2003 episode — as their primary connection to Casa Bonita. But in 2021, after the spot shuttered its doors, the pair seized the opportunity to purchase and renovate it. Their goal was to preserve its original character, including the bright pink façade. In 2023, the restaurant reopened, still serving Mexican fare (with an updated menu) and offering entertainment ranging from puppet shows, magic, and an arcade to performing skeletons, live music, and more.