The Colorado Restaurant That's Made For South Park Fans
After decades of producing the popular animated show "South Park," creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have given viewers a multitude of memorable moments. One of those, in Season 7, Episode 11, was born of their fond memories of a restaurant called Casa Bonita. At the time, it was likely easy for viewers to assume the garish pink place that Cartman was determined to dine at was fictional. After all, the character was shown running through the restaurant, encountering a skeleton and a cliff-diver, and popping into a photo booth, all to the backdrop of mariachi music while diners enjoyed Mexican dishes. In reality, however, Casa Bonita was a very real and quirky establishment in Lakewood, Colorado (with two other locations in Texas and Oklahoma) that had been open since the mid-1970s.
For years, Parker and Stone had only their memories of the eclectic, attraction-filled restaurant — and the 2003 episode — as their primary connection to Casa Bonita. But in 2021, after the spot shuttered its doors, the pair seized the opportunity to purchase and renovate it. Their goal was to preserve its original character, including the bright pink façade. In 2023, the restaurant reopened, still serving Mexican fare (with an updated menu) and offering entertainment ranging from puppet shows, magic, and an arcade to performing skeletons, live music, and more.
Casa Bonita has been dramatically transformed
While Trey Parker and Matt Stone carried out the lengthy renovation to honor the original Casa Bonita, they added touches that "South Park" fans would appreciate. Perhaps most notable is a statue of Cartman, giving fans the chance to snap a photo with the character who so chaotically introduced the restaurant years ago. Fans of ManBearPig, who appeared in several seasons, will also be delighted to find him represented by a costumed character roaming the restaurant. Additionally, Parker and Stone lend their voices to animated characters featured throughout the venue. One fan on Reddit remarked, "It was worth wandering the entirety of the building and finding the handful of ['South Park'] references like Black Barts cave and so on."
As for the food, chef Dana Rodriguez — who has garnered multiple James Beard nominations — was brought in to revamp the menu, which had not been well-reviewed during the restaurant's earlier years. With the reopening, the family-friendly spot began offering kids' meals alongside adult options for lunch and dinner. The menu includes Mexican-inspired staples such as enchiladas, a fully-loaded taco salad, and a variety of tacos, while little ones can choose from chicken tenders, mini hamburgers, or mini burritos. All meals come with soft drinks, chips and salsa, and the chain's famous sopaipillas — a fried dough dish more common in New Mexican than Mexican cuisine. And while Parker and Stone do not appear to have plans for expansion, Casa Bonita still stands as a nostalgic, old-school chain making a comeback.