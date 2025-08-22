The Vintage Canned Mac And Cheese That Lives On In Our Memory

Franco-American, a brand of Campbell Soup Company, produced a number of long-lost canned foods that people fondly remember. One such item was a macaroni in cheese sauce, which featured long, hollow noodles smothered in a creamy, cheesy sauce. Its heyday was in the 1960s and 1970s, but it was apparently sold all the way up until Campbell's discontinued the Franco-American brand name from most items in 2004, in favor of having one uniform company name. Much to the chagrin of fans, the vintage mac and cheese has a whole Facebook page with people sharing their fond memories and trying to find suitable alternatives.

The can featured a long noodle similar to bucatini pasta, which is long and thin with a hole running through. Think regular macaroni if each strand was never cut. While this clearly isn't actually macaroni, it was visually pretty striking and set itself apart from the rest of the market. Nowadays, consumers gravitate toward frozen or boxed mac and cheeses while certain canned foods are becoming relics of the past. The company never specified what cheese was used as the base in the sauce, but most copycat recipes call for cheddar, which is probably a safe assumption.

Reviews were mixed but generally leaned positive. Some people decidedly did not enjoy it and didn't buy that others even could. On the opposite end of the spectrum, people are lining up to buy cases of the stuff if it ever re-enters the shelves, and its fan page is still active. It seems that the closest we can come today is the Chef Boyardee canned mac and cheese, but even this is a contentious matter.