9 Old-School Lunch Boxes That'll Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

For generations, the thought of going back to school would set off a chorus of groans among parents and children alike, but also a sense of excitement about the newness of it all. Year after year, kids eagerly walk through store aisles to pick out new notebooks, pens and pencils, and clothes. It's enough to make parents and grandparents nostalgic for the one new thing that excited them most when the school year started: the metal lunch box. And not just any metal lunch box. Choosing one meant showcasing your favorite characters from film and television, comic strips, superheroes, or best-loved toys, while also telling your classmates a little bit about who you were.

Early metal lunch boxes were originally made for coal miners and factory workers, who used the containers to keep dust and construction debris away from their homemade sandwiches. They became popular among schoolchildren in the 1950s, when companies recognized that featuring television shows and blockbuster movies would give kids a reason to replace the otherwise durable containers each school year.

Manufacturers likely stopped using metal when vinyl and plastic proved to be less expensive. Today, parents can find soft-sided lunch bags featuring their kids' favorite characters, company logos, or simple patterned designs, like those modeled after the ekiben bento boxes sold at train stations in Japan.