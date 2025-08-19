Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Scotch?

Consumers are increasingly catching wind of Kirkland's boozy offerings — especially among spirits, where there is some impressive sipping at economical prices. And although not quite as beloved as Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka, its Scotch lineup still receives favorable reviews. Each bottle of Kirkland whisky includes descriptors indicating whether it's single malt or blended, the region of Scotland (be it Speyside or Islay), as well as the barrel type, aging duration, and alcohol by volume.

Yet, in such a terroir-driven spirit, fans yearn to know exactly who the producer is behind each sip. While many store brands maintain a veil of secrecy around their producers, Costco's Kirkland Signature Scotch bottles openly credit the company behind them: Alexander Murray & Company, which has worked with Kirkland since 2007.

Operating out of Calabasas, California, Alexander Murray & Company is an independent bottler and blender, not a distillery. It sources Scotch from around a dozen distilleries in Scotland, blending them in-house to create a range of expressions. Some of these are released under its own label, available at retailers like Total Wine, while others are supplied under private labels for partners like Costco and Trader Joe's.