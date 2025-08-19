Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Scotch?
Consumers are increasingly catching wind of Kirkland's boozy offerings — especially among spirits, where there is some impressive sipping at economical prices. And although not quite as beloved as Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka, its Scotch lineup still receives favorable reviews. Each bottle of Kirkland whisky includes descriptors indicating whether it's single malt or blended, the region of Scotland (be it Speyside or Islay), as well as the barrel type, aging duration, and alcohol by volume.
Yet, in such a terroir-driven spirit, fans yearn to know exactly who the producer is behind each sip. While many store brands maintain a veil of secrecy around their producers, Costco's Kirkland Signature Scotch bottles openly credit the company behind them: Alexander Murray & Company, which has worked with Kirkland since 2007.
Operating out of Calabasas, California, Alexander Murray & Company is an independent bottler and blender, not a distillery. It sources Scotch from around a dozen distilleries in Scotland, blending them in-house to create a range of expressions. Some of these are released under its own label, available at retailers like Total Wine, while others are supplied under private labels for partners like Costco and Trader Joe's.
Alexander Murray & Company may blend among varying sources
Though the bottler is known, the true mystery for spirit enthusiasts lies in identifying the specific distilleries that provide the liquid. Fans frequently attempt to pin a source to Kirkland's expressions, with Tullibardine being a frequent candidate. However, such guesses are speculation at best. Since Alexander Murray & Company may blend among varying sources, it's entirely possible that a Scotch sold under the Kirkland brand is a unique blend not released under a different label elsewhere.
This private-label arrangement allows the bottler to bypass the hefty branding and marketing costs of a brand-name distillery, passing the savings on to the consumer. If you're keen to track down such well-priced bottles, you'll need to head to Costco. Just take note that the retailer doesn't distribute liquor in all states — for example, Costcos in Maryland and Pennsylvania don't sell alcohol — so look into local availability and dive into the world of Kirkland Scotch.