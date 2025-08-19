The 3 Ingredients You Need To Make Old-School Hot Buttered Cheerios

The biggest food trends of today may seem awfully novel to people a few generations from now. Fads like drinking hot Dr Pepper, for instance — once very popular — are downright unheard of now. One throwback practice, common in the 1970s and '80s, involved frying up a leading breakfast cereal with butter and salt and eating it as a snack. Some retro food trends are due for a comeback, and this creation, called hot buttered Cheerios, may be one of them. Thanks to social media, the old-school concoction is once again making the rounds as a snack food.

You've likely eaten Cheerios the normal way, in a cereal bowl covered with milk. Transforming the oaty little Os into the hot buttered version is easy — all you need are three ingredients: Cheerios, butter, and salt.

Largely used as a substitute for popcorn, hot buttered Cheerios are created by melting butter in a pan, tossing in the Cheerios, and letting them crisp up for a few minutes, then topping with salt. The snack can also be made in a microwave by melting butter in a microwave-safe dish, stirring in the Os until they're evenly coated, and returning the container to the microwave for about three minutes, stirring the cereal a few times as it cooks.