Hot Dr Pepper Is The Retro Drink TikTok Has Rediscovered

Allegedly, 23 flavors are combined to create Dr Pepper, though the exact ingredients behind its distinctive taste remain a closely guarded secret. The social media world has speculated for many years over the mystery, and now the TikTok sphere has added some new Dr Pepper buzz to bubble over: hot Dr Pepper, which is apparently a holiday drink that has been around a long time. (Who knew?)

There are various retro foods that are due for a comeback, and it seems retro drinks are poised for rediscovery as well. The social media world is calling this beverage the hot new trend for 2024 holidays, seemingly not realizing that while it's certainly hot (the manufacturer's recipe called for heating the drink to a temperature of 180 degrees Fahrenheit), it's by no means new.

The Dr Pepper company began marketing its hot version of the drink in 1959. Making it was easy: Simply heat Dr Pepper in a saucepan until it steams, pour it into a mug over a slice of lemon, and enjoy. These instructions were delivered to the public by no less than the legendary Dick Clark, who appeared in a television commercial touting the beverage and demonstrating how to make it. Back in the drink's heyday, people could send off in the mail for four hot Dr Pepper specialty mugs with bronze anodized aluminum handles for just $2.50, according to a retro advertisement. A dedicated shipping address in Philadelphia was created to process these hot Dr Pepper mug orders.