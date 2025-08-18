This 3-Ingredient Apple Pie Dessert Starts With Cake Mix & A Can

Apple cobbler is a warm, comforting dessert that just hits the spot on a cozy fall evening (or any season, really, but we're setting a scene). Even better, there's a quick and easy way to bake it at home using canned apples, cake mix, and butter. Regular apples work perfectly well, too, but canned apples are easy to use, already prepared, and the perfect base for upgrades.

The cake mix does the heavy lifting and replaces all the dry ingredients in the regular recipe. It has the added value of incorporating the flavor of the cake mix, which may be subtle, but will still enhance the overall dessert. The real stars of this recipe are the behind-the-scenes players. The type of syrup in your canned fruit and the taste profile of the box mix kick this traditional recipe up a few notches, such that all you need to pull the whole thing together is some melted butter. As for the method, melt your butter on the stove and incorporate the cake mix until you get a crumbly texture. Lay the canned apples on your baking tray and cover them in the crumble mixture. From here, bake as normal, and you'll get a piping hot dish that blends the convenience of boxed mixes with genuine home-cooked taste.