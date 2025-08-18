The Unique Kitchen Tool You Need For Extra Crispy Bacon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although an ordinary refrigerator staple, there's an art to cooking crispy, mess-free bacon. While the food splatters and bubbles, the result can range from disappointingly limp to cracker-like and bone dry. For most people, the ideal consistency is a balance of delectable crispiness with a palatable internal juiciness, and chefs employ a variety of strategies to achieve such a texture. However, for a dependable — and fun — method, invest in a new kitchen tool and buy a bacon press. Essentially a type of chef's press, this unique piece of cookware optimizes the meat's preparation for several reasons.

Most importantly, its weight increases the amount of contact between the pan and bacon. The press gets just about every millimeter of the pork (or alternate protein) exposed to the pan's high heat. Sizzling speeds up, browning improves, and the bacon turns out extra mouth-watering as the fat efficiently renders away. Furthermore, since bacon slices tend to curl, the press ensures no piece escapes such a delicious treatment. Pick up a model like the Bellemain Bacon Press and start sizzling — you'll be impressed.