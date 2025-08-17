8 Costco Party Platters That Will Definitely Please A Crowd
Every solid party features an array of delicious foods. After all, what's more party-coded than having a platter full of goodies ready for guests to munch on the second they walk into your home? While many grocery stores offer various grab-and-go trays, no one does it quite like Costco can. Since Costco is a bulk store, you can get a pretty significantly sized platter that will feed a crowd.
It's important to note that every Costco store is slightly different and can even vary regionally with offerings. Some of these trays are readily available at the store for immediate pick-up. However, many require ordering ahead of time. For example, if you're looking for something like a tray of sandwiches or a variety pack that suits your personal preferences, you can visit the store to place a custom order up to 24 hours in advance by heading to the deli section and filling out a form to get your desired platter. While some require in-store shopping, not all do, as certain items are available exclusively for online ordering and delivery. Below, we'll share eight different show-stopping platters at Costco and where to get each so you can rest easy knowing the food is covered for your next gathering.
Go with a bold shrimp cocktail platter
If you're a shrimp lover, snag one of these Kirkland Signature Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon for a dippable protein-packed bite. Better yet, these trays of shrimp come in different sizes, so you can find one that fits the size requirements of your party (since final cost is by weight), so you don't over- or under-purchase.
Snag some ready to eat fresh cut fruit
Skip washing, cutting, and assembling fruit altogether. Instead, opt for a three-pound fruit bowl that features chunks of pineapple, ripe cantaloupe and honeydew, grapes, and strawberries for a refreshing addition to party snacks.
Something sweet with these cookies
If soft chocolate chunk, double nut, and oatmeal raisin cookies sound like a dream, make sure to pick up an assorted cookie tray from Costco. These Kirkland Signature Cookies Trays come in 60 and 24 count, so each guest gets a distinct choice when they're ready to grab a sweet treat.
Consider these meat and cheese wraps
When you need a filling, yet super yummy meat and cheese fix in a pinch, go with Costco's Formaggio Artisan Wraps. Each features specific Italian-style essential cured meats (think rich sopressata, salty prosciutto, and spicy pepperoni) wrapped around a decadent cylinder of fresh, milky mozzarella for max deliciousness and minimal effort.
Bring hearty pinwheels
Kirkland's Roasted Chicken and Swiss Rollers are tortillas stuffed with savory meat and tangy cheese, sliced into individual wheels perfect for hosting. Better yet, they're often available at Costco near the deli section without any special ordering.
Skip the platter for this pre-made pasta salad
While it's not finger food served on a platter, there's no denying that this delicious pasta salad from Costco deserves a spot at your next party. The Kirkland's Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls and Dressing features cheese-stuffed noodles, chunks of juicy tomato, and briny olives, making it the perfect side dish for when you make deli-style sandwiches at home for guests.
Go in-store for croissant sandwich platters
Buttery croissants stuffed to the brim with your favorite deli cuts and cheeses — sign us up! This particular platter can only be ordered by visiting the store's deli department, where you can fill out a form for your choice of ham, roast beef, roasted chicken, and (sometimes chicken salad) upon special request.
Purchase this online only dessert platter of cannoli
Does the idea of endless cannoli scream amazing party to you? If so, head online to Costco's website and place an order for Ferrara's Bakery Large Cannoli Tray. This particular beast of a dessert platter features 24 cannolis in a plain version and a Belgian chocolate-dipped shell for an unforgettably sweet experience.