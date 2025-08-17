8 Costco Party Platters That Will Definitely Please A Crowd

Every solid party features an array of delicious foods. After all, what's more party-coded than having a platter full of goodies ready for guests to munch on the second they walk into your home? While many grocery stores offer various grab-and-go trays, no one does it quite like Costco can. Since Costco is a bulk store, you can get a pretty significantly sized platter that will feed a crowd.

It's important to note that every Costco store is slightly different and can even vary regionally with offerings. Some of these trays are readily available at the store for immediate pick-up. However, many require ordering ahead of time. For example, if you're looking for something like a tray of sandwiches or a variety pack that suits your personal preferences, you can visit the store to place a custom order up to 24 hours in advance by heading to the deli section and filling out a form to get your desired platter. While some require in-store shopping, not all do, as certain items are available exclusively for online ordering and delivery. Below, we'll share eight different show-stopping platters at Costco and where to get each so you can rest easy knowing the food is covered for your next gathering.