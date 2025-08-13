Coffee Joulies: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

A lot of Americans need a little caffeine in the morning, and most get it from coffee. However, whether you make it at home with great precision, pick it up from a local coffee shop (that somehow manages to stay open alongside big chains), or do indeed hit up the Starbucks that's on your way to work because you actually kind of like that burnt Starbucks taste, that first sip can be scalding. Inventors Dave Jackson and Dave Petrillo (known collectively as "The Daves") wanted to spare people's tongues that horrible fate, so they brought their creation, Coffee Joulies, to the "Shark Tank" in season 4, episode 14, which premiered January 11, 2013.

These stainless steel, enlarged coffee beans (a single Joulie is about three times the size of a penny), were actually filled with a material that absorbs heat when dropped into a steaming cup of hot liquid, bringing the temperature down to a pleasantly drinkable 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, when the temperature of the drink began to dip, they released the stored-up heat and kept the beverage at its imbibable temperature for up to five hours.

The Daves actually had a financial start thanks to a Kickstarter they began two years prior to appearing on "Shark Tank." However, they wanted a Shark to help them navigate the uncertain waters of wholesale accounts.