Baking BBQ Chicken Breasts? Follow This Step For Tender, Juicy Results

Oven-baked barbecue chicken breasts are a great option for a quick and convenient weeknight meal, but one of the most crucial mistakes you can make is not flattening them. This simple step will help ensure your poultry comes out tender and juicy every time. To find out why this trick is so effective, Food Republic consulted Nicole Johnson, food blogger and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do.

According to Johnson, it all comes down to the chicken breast's shape. "They are thicker at one end, thinner at the other," she explained, likening them to a kind of slope. "If you bake it as-is, the thinner end will be dry before the thick end is cooked through."

This uneven cooking doesn't just affect texture — it can also pose a food safety risk, since the thinner parts may appear done while the thicker sections remain undercooked. Flattening solves this issue, as an even thickness "keeps the whole piece juicy, and gives you a better sear if you're browning first," Johnson said. The technique is not only useful for baking, but also for pan-frying, grilling, or roasting. Once your chicken breasts are evenly flattened, simply slather them with your barbecue sauce of choice, pop them in the oven, and enjoy tender, juicy perfection in every bite.