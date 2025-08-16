Although an ice cream sandwich involves only two components, the dish warrants careful examination of the details. After all, the dessert delights with not only sweet flavors, but a specific textural appeal, too. You want the cookies to offer rigidity, not crumbling away at every bite. And the ice cream should be enjoyably soft, but not create a liquidy mess.

So to ensure the food's composition hits the spot, follow Ina Garten's recommendation and purchase a pint of Talenti for the dish's creation. In her rendition, the accomplished chef pairs chocolate chip cookies with a package of coffee chocolate chip Talenti gelato (via The Barefoot Contessa). She advises melting the frozen treat at room temperature for around 15 minutes to ensure the gelato's soft and moldable, yet not runny. After constructing the sandwich, she rolls each in bits of toffee and finishes with a brief stint in the freezer to firm up and yield a perfectly constructed bite.

Feel free to try out other ice creams with such an assembly technique, but Talenti does offer several particular benefits. For starters, the brand sells gelato rather than ice cream. Lower in fat yet more patiently churned, the texture comes rich and smooth, lending better density in the sandwich with fewer ice crystals. Furthermore, Talenti employs the Bain-Marie technique, warming the milk on indirect heat to deepen flavors and create a more velvety consistency. Sure, a Talenti jar may be hard to open, but for an ice cream sandwich this good, it's worth it.