Why Are Talenti Gelato Jars So Hard To Open?

Even worse than losing out on discontinued ice creams we may never see again is having a pint of your favorite flavor in hand — but being unable to open it. While it may seem like a somewhat frivolous problem, one brand has earned a reputation for its hard-to-open jars, and its customers are none too happy about it. Talenti has become famous not just for its delicious layered gelatos and sorbettos, but also infamous for just how difficult its products are to get into.

This issue is not a new one. People have been complaining online about the impossible-to-open Talenti jars for years, and social media is rife with horror stories of different methods used to try and pry the stuck plastic lids off. Dangerous attempts have involved screwdrivers, saws, scissors, knives, and other objects more likely to result in hand injuries than a tasty bowl of gelato.

In 2017, a reporter from Mic contacted the company about their own difficulties with an unyielding lid. They received an apology and an official explanation as to why Talenti gelato jars are so hard to open — the brand blamed it on new equipment. Specifically, that its "lid-capping machine experienced an issue that caused some lids to be particularly tight." The statement went on to say that the machinery had been repaired and that, although "there are still some tight lids out there," the newly produced jars would no longer be affected.