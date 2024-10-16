Boston's 'Cool Dog Was A Unique Ice Cream Treat That Was Sadly Discontinued

We've all heard of the Chicago-style dog, the Bratwurst, the New York style, even the veggie dog — but, if you're not from Boston, you might not have not heard of the "Cool Dog." The Cool Dog looks like a hot dog, but it doesn't taste like your average wiener. Instead of all beef, the link is made of vanilla ice cream. Paired with a vanilla cake bun, chocolate sauce instead of mustard, and whipped cream in place for relish, the Cool Dog is an iconic dessert for New England residents. "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri brought the dessert to national attention on the "Late Night With Seth Meyer" show where she discussed her love of said confection.

The creators? Peter and Tara Franklin. In the late 90s, the couple spent years developing the prototype, with the one challenge being able to make ice cream in the right shape. They couldn't use the same machine meant for franks, so they collaborated with Rhino Foods, who packed the ice cream and sent it in one 50-foot strip of hot dog links. After removing the ice cream's cellulose casing and placing the dogs in individual buns, it was time to spread the word. After earning praise at the International Association of Amusements and Attractions (IAAPA), the Cool Dog was everywhere along the East Coast, but not for long. While many indulged in Cool Dogs at baseball games or amusement parks, the treat was discontinued in 2016, never recovering from the 2008 recession.