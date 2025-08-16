The Protein-Packed Frozen Meal Reddit Praises For Flavor

After TV dinners fell out of popularity, frozen meals are once again considered a quick option when you don't have the time — or inclination — to cook, but many of them miss the mark when it comes to taste, like certain frozen dinners from Trader Joe's. Furthermore, some meals don't have very large portions, or they aren't made of filling ingredients, so you're hungry again after an hour. Redditors have a lot of opinions mirroring these concerns, but in one thread, titled "Best frozen meal I ever had" on the frozendinners subreddit, they seem to have found a prime option, one that tastes incredible (and contains 23 grams of protein to boot): It's Deep Indian Kitchen's Butter Chicken.

The nine-ounce microwavable meal — which comes with chicken in a rich, creamy sauce, as well as basmati rice — had Redditors shouting their love for the dish, as well as the company's other offerings, from the rooftops. Several declared the dish as their "favorite," while another stated that the brand had never disappointed, and it really knew how to make frozen meals flavorful. One poster stated, "I love how they always add just the right amount of each ingredient" (per Reddit). Of course, other chicken-based dinners (like the Chicken Tikka Masala) have similar amounts of protein if not more. The vegetarian options aren't anything to sneer at either, with the Spinach Paneer set at 13 grams and the Matar Paneer at 14.

If there is one drawback to the meal, and indeed Deep Indian Kitchen's entire line of frozen dinners, it's the price; they're in the $5 and up range for a single packaged meal. Multiple Redditors mentioned the higher price point; however, the consensus is that they're all worth the money spent because of the quality and flavor.