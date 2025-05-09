Are Frozen Meals Considered Processed Food?

Frozen meals are hugely convenient on those nights when we're too busy — or tired — to cook something from scratch. While the earliest frozen foods date back thousands of years, they have evolved quite a bit over time. Today's freezer aisle meals offer a major variety of different cuisines, and only require a short trip to the microwave before they are ready to enjoy. So why isn't everyone opting for frozen dinners? Because this meal option typically contains additives and preservatives, they are considered processed food; other foods that belong in this category are snacks like chips, cookies, sodas, and even McDonald's McNuggets. Compared to items like freshly prepared meat, vegetables, and grains, there is a substantial difference where nutrition labels are concerned.

While frozen meals can contain higher levels of saturated fats, sugars, and sodium, that doesn't mean they are devoid of nutrition; the very best frozen meals offer protein (plant-based, even), whole grains, and vegetables, and they can absolutely be worked into a well-rounded diet. Certainly because they require freezer storage, the vegetables that come in these meals aren't quite as nutritious as fresh, but they are pretty dang close.

And who's to say you can't doctor up your freezer meals by adding fresh ingredients? Tossing spinach or broccoli into your microwavable mac and cheese, or adding brown rice to a frozen pot roast meal, or even just adding spices to cheaper, blander frozen meals can make you forget you're eating out of a plastic tray.