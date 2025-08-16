Is Your Mac & Cheese Gritty? This Is The Hidden Culprit

That powdered substance on shredded cheese can be your worst nemesis when trying to execute a melty, creamy sauce. While using packaged shreds can certainly be a time saver, Joanne Gallagher recommended the old-school method. "The best option is to use freshly grated cheese from a block instead of pre-shredded cheese," she instructed. "Grating your own cheese means it melts evenly into the sauce, giving you a smooth, glossy finish every time."

The type of cheese you use is also an important factor in churning out a yummy sauce that's creamy and not gritty. Aged cheeses and those with low moisture content don't melt well, such as hard cheeses like Parmigiano Reggiano, so you should avoid making them the primary component in your sauce. Apply your grater to ones with high fat and moisture content instead. Gruyere, Monterrey Jack, and baby Swiss are some good options.

And what if pre-shredded cheese is all you have to work with? Are you doomed to either skip making the dish, run to the store, or endure a grainy sauce? Not necessarily. Social media has been abuzz with the notion of washing off the anti-caking agents found in bagged shreds. The good news is that washing shredded cheese doesn't seem to have much of an impact on its usability or meltability. Be sure to use cold water, so you don't melt any. Rinse your shreds in a fine mesh strainer so that as much water as possible drains away. Then, pat them dry and let them hang out on paper towels until thoroughly dry. Use any washed cheese immediately, as it is prone to molding if stored.