Does All-Natural Bologna Meat Actually Exist, Or Is It All Processed?
Think of the food bologna, and a heavily processed — even slightly mysterious — meat product comes to mind. After all, it is no coincidence that the vernacular term baloney evolved from the sausage in the early 20th century. Nowadays, there is no reason to be skeptical about the food itself: The kind of meat found in bologna undergoes a careful inspection process, courtesy of the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. And once you really break it down, the only major difference between bologna and hot dogs is the size.
Nevertheless, you may still be curious if there is such a thing as all-natural bologna. Rest assured, products with that label are available on shelves. Some are marketed as an uncured sausage, while others use exclusively one meat type, like beef or pork, or a pure blend. So, glancing at a package, all-natural bologna certainly exists — but what does the term mean?
Even the regulation surrounding the word natural can be confusing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that natural foods cannot contain synthetic components, but offers no regulation regarding the manufacturing process. Due to its use of curing, this becomes especially relevant to bologna. The meat will likely contain nitrates and nitrites, but how these compounds are derived determines whether the food qualifies as natural.
A lack of artificial nitrates and nitrites usually defines all-natural bologna
Bologna goes through both cooking and curing to achieve its ready-to-use form. However, it is the curing stage that determines its all-natural status. Typically, the processed meat employs added nitrates for preservation and its iconic pink color. These compounds can be sourced naturally from plants or artificially created, yet they perform the same culinary function. When bologna uses a vegetable like celery as the source of nitrates, the deli meat can qualify for the USDA's natural label, along with the term uncured listed on the package. In this sense, some bologna falls into the same category as the somewhat misleading "uncured" bacon labels.
In addition to curing methods, meats with added colorings (typically done with nitrite for bologna) or artificial flavors are disqualified from being labeled natural. While the meats used in bologna vary, it is these smaller additive choices that determine the processing distinction.
Bologna is never going to be the least-processed meat at the deli, but you can find products that are cured with natural ingredients. To find these, look for a label that says "uncured" or "no added nitrates or nitrites." While it may not be as "all-natural" as some might assume, these products do exist among some brands.