Does All-Natural Bologna Meat Actually Exist, Or Is It All Processed?

Think of the food bologna, and a heavily processed — even slightly mysterious — meat product comes to mind. After all, it is no coincidence that the vernacular term baloney evolved from the sausage in the early 20th century. Nowadays, there is no reason to be skeptical about the food itself: The kind of meat found in bologna undergoes a careful inspection process, courtesy of the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. And once you really break it down, the only major difference between bologna and hot dogs is the size.

Nevertheless, you may still be curious if there is such a thing as all-natural bologna. Rest assured, products with that label are available on shelves. Some are marketed as an uncured sausage, while others use exclusively one meat type, like beef or pork, or a pure blend. So, glancing at a package, all-natural bologna certainly exists — but what does the term mean?

Even the regulation surrounding the word natural can be confusing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that natural foods cannot contain synthetic components, but offers no regulation regarding the manufacturing process. Due to its use of curing, this becomes especially relevant to bologna. The meat will likely contain nitrates and nitrites, but how these compounds are derived determines whether the food qualifies as natural.